Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Data Entry Operator typing test 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The typing test is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2023. The document verification process will also be conducted on November 29 post typing test.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on Data Entry Operator typing test 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.