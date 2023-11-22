Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician (S-3) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sailcareers.com till December 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Operator-cum-Technician post and 80 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit for Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator) (S-3) is years. The upper age limit is 28 years for other posts.

Educational Qualification:

Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator) (S-3): Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Power Plant / Production / Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Govt. recognized institute. First Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency.

Operator-cumTechnician (Electrical Supervisor) (S-3): Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized institute.

Attendant-cumTechnician (Trainee): Matriculation with ITI (full time) in the relevant trade of Electrician / Fitter / Electronics / Machinist / Diesel Mechanic / Computer Operator & Programme Assistant (CoPA) / Information Technology (IT) from Govt. recognized institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Post Application & Processing Fee (for General/OBC/EWS candidates) Processing Fee (for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates) Operator-cum-Technician (S-3) Rs 500 Rs 150 Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) Rs 300 Rs 100

Steps to apply for SAIL recruitment 2023