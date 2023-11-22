The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023 today, November 22. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in and raise objections (if any) at ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Supervisor exam was conducted on November 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Co-operative Supervisor and 53 vacancies are for the post of Environment Supervisor.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key by logging on to ukpsc.net.in and uploading documentary evidence. No objections will be entertained after November 28.

Here’s the UKPSC Supervisor answer key notification.

Steps to raise objections against UKPSC answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the link “Online Answer Key Objection Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023” Key in your credentials and login Type the question number and answer reference accurately Upload evidence and raise objections

Direct link to raise objections.

Direct link to download UKPSC answer key 2023.