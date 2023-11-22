The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional selection list for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, (Advertisement No. 01 of 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSC Draftsman exam was conducted on September 24, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 Draftsman (Civil) posts. The provisional answer key was released on September 25.

“The provisional selection list shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions/OAs, if any, pending in any Court of Law of the competent jurisdiction. The list shall also be subject to the outcome of pending inquiry, if any, involving candidates figuring in this Selection List,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download JKSSB Draftsman result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for “Provisional Selection List for the posts of Draftsman (Civil), advertised under Item No. 05 (Divisional Cadre, Jammu) and Item No. 06 (Divisional Cadre, Kashmir) of Jal Shakti Department, vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2023 dated 11.04.2023.” The JKSSB Draftsman (Civil) result will appear on screen Check the result for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

