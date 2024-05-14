The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Vital Statistics Assistant Main Written Examination 2023 today, May 14. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The VSA Main exam was conducted on May 5 through CBRE mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

“The final Answer Keys are available on the Commissions' website www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates concerned may go through the final answer keys using the above website by clicking on the web link provided in their respective candidate's login,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download VSA Mains 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Login’ Key in your credential and proceed Click on the VSA Mains 2023 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference