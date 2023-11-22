Delhi High Court has released the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023 Stage II English shorthand admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The SPA stage-II English shorthand is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, and Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SPA Stage II admit card 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Go to the Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SPA Stage II admit card.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.