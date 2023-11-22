Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services 2022-23. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

“The candidates are also informed to submit their objections as per the proforma enclosed vide annexure-A along with a proof of identity within seven days from the date of display of this notice. Any claim received after seven days will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on November 19, 2023. The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive (Advt No. 06 of 2022-23) aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies. The applications were invited from August 17 to September 16, 2022.

Steps to download OMAS answer key 2022

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OMAS 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.