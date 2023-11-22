The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will tomorrow, November 23, close the online application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in till November 23, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Candidates can check the syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination cities, important dates and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category Only Paper- I or II Both Paper-I & II General/OBC(NCL) Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to apply for CTET January 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET January 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CTET January 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.