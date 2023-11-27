SBI application window closes today for 42 Manager/ DM posts at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) will today, November 27, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 42 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 25 years to 40 years as on April 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.
Fee
Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SBI Manager/ DM posts 2023
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF DEPUTY MANAGER (SECURITY)/MANAGER (SECURITY) ON REGULAR BASIS”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Manager/ Deputy Manager posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.