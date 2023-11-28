CEPTAM working under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has commenced the online application process for filling up of admin posts on tenure-based engagement, purely on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till December 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 tenure based posts for a 3 year contract period.

Vacancy Details

Project Store Officer - 1 vacancy

Project Senior Admin Assistant - 5 vacancies

Project Admin Assistant - 5 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit as on closing date of application (December 15, 2023):

For Project Store Officer (PSO): Not exceeding 50 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

For Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA): Not exceeding 45 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

For Project Admin Assistant (PAA): Not exceeding 35 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications: Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Excellent writing and Typing Skill in English (35 words per minute). More information in the notification.

Here’s the DRDO recruitment notification.

Application Fee

General and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100 whereas SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage go to Careers > Other Recruitment > CEPTAM/PBM/2023/01 Click on the notification for filling up of admin posts on contractual basis Now click on the application link for Admin recruitment Register yourself, login and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CEPTAM admin posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.