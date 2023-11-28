The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Re-Exam (JDLCCE 2023) today, November 28. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector post.

The JDLCCE 2023 exam was conducted from September 2 to October 20, 2023. Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till December 3.

Steps to download JDLCCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification to raise objections against JDLCCE answer key Click on the link to raise objections Key in your credentials and login The JSSC JDLCCE answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview.

