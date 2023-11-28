The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Amin Computer Skill Test for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the OSSC Amin Skill Test 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. Candidates must report at the exam centre by 12.30 PM and the gates will be closed by 1.30 PM.

The Preliminary exam was held on August 20, 2023. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts. A total of 626 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main written examination and computer skill test.

“Candidates are advised to download their admission letters from the official website of the Commission ossc.gov.in from 24.11.2023 onwards using their User Credentials to appear for the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website regularly to know updates in this regard,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download OSSC AMIN admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Amin Computer Skill Test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Amin Computer Skill Test admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.