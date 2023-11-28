The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the interview schedule for the post of Administrative Officer. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website newindia.co.in.

The shortlisted candidates will be able to download their interview call letters from the official website tentatively from December 2 onwards.

“Please note that any request regarding change in Date, Centre etc. of interview will not be entertained. However, the Company reserves the right to change the Date/Venue/Time/Centre etc. of interview or hold supplementary process for particular Date/Session/ Venue/ Centre/ Set of Candidates at its discretion, under unforeseen circumstances, if any,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 Administrative Officer posts.

Direct link to NIACL AO interview schedule 2023.

Steps to download AO interview call letter 2023

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the AO interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

