Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the skill test admit cards for the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website crpf.gov.in.

All candidates are directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of Skill Test. Candidates will not be permitted for the Skill Test without Admit Card, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to the list of shortlisted candidates.

The skill test (shorthand/ typing)/PST/DV/DME & RME is scheduled to be conducted from December 4 onwards. A total of 83239 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 17420 candidates have been shortlisted for the ASI skill test and 65819 for the HC skill test.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Steps to download HC/ASI skill test admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HC/ASI skill test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HC/ASI skill test admit card.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.