The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announce the results for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies.

Steps to download JLO result 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JLO 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLO result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.