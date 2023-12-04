The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will conclude online application process for recruitment to various Group B posts in different departments under Advt Number 05/2023 today, December 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till 5.00 PM. The last date for payment of fees is December 6. Earlier, the deadline was October 5.

The Commission has added 95 Senior Assistant posts to the recruitment drive. The recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 308 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have possess a Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects to qualify for the posts. Post-wise educational requirements in the official notification.

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualification, physical eligibility criteria, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Group B recruitment 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Applications’ tab Once live, click on Advertisement number 05/2023 Go through the notification carefully and register Login and fill out the form Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on a Written exam, a Physical test (for some vacancies), a document verification process and a medical examination.

