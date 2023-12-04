MPSC Group B Main exam 2022 final answer key released; here’s direct link to download
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the Group B services Main exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key on the official website mpsc.gov.in.
The Group B services Main exam was conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 756 Non-Gazetted vacancies in the MPSC. The Group B services Paper II was conducted on October 22 for some candidates.
Steps to download MPSC answer key
- Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification for MPSC Group B Main answer key
- The MPSC Group B Mains 2022 final answer key will appear on screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
