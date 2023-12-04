The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for the CGPSC State Services Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till December 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies via the State Services Exam 2023. The CGPSC SSE 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 16, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 28-40 years (depending upon choice of post) as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by CGPSC.

Application Fee

Candidates from States outside Chhattisgarh will be charged an application fee of Rs 400 while candidates from Chhattisgarh are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for CGPSC SSE 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for SSE 2023 Now click on ‘Apply Online’ next to SSE notification 2023 Register yourself and click on the application link Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CGPSC SSE 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.