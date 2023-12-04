The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 8 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per suggestion. The exam was conducted on November 26 in 13 districts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key 2023



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the EO, Tax & Revenue Inspector answer key 2023 link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Provisional Answer Key- General Hindi (Paper-1).

Provisional Answer Key- General Studies (Paper-2).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.