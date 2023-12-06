Today, December 6, is the last date to apply for the 69th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 5299 applicants have been declared qualified in the 69th CCE Preliminary 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Eligible candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s SC/ST category and PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC 69th Main exam 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login using your credentials Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 69th Main exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.