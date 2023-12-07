The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced the results and released the final answer key for the SCT SI/ RSI final written examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results and answer key from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI written exam was conducted on October 14 and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at 4 locations viz., Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool.

The PMT/PET were conducted from August 25 to September 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

“31,193 candidates qualified PMT/PET and hall tickets were issued to them for Final Written Test which was held on 14th and 15th October, 2023. This Final Written Test was held for 4 papers. The Final Answer Key is placed on the website for ready reference. Candidates may download the scanned OMR sheets for Paper-III and Paper-IV which will be available in the website www.slprb.ap.gov.in from 06-12-2023 to 08-12-2023 till 05.00 PM,” reads the official notification.

Here’s AP Police result notification.

Steps to download SI recruitment results

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on the link SCT SI (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN),SCT RSI (APSP) (MEN) FWT RESULTS Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth to login Click on the link to View/Download SI recruitment exam results 2023 The AP Police SI exam results 2023 will appear on screen Check, download a copy and take a printout of the results

Direct link to download AP Police results 2023.

Here’s the Paper III final answer key.

Here’s the Paper IV final answer key.