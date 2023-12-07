The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Account Services Exam 2023 tomorrow, December 8. Eligible candidates must complete their application forms and submit it on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The application correction window will be open from December 13 to 15 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 posts in Tamil Nadu State Treasuries and Accounts Service, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation limited, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation limited and Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited.

Vacancy Details

Accounts Officer Class – III - 7 vacancies

Accounts Officer - 1 vacancy

Manager Grade III (Finance) - 4 vacancies

Senior Officer (Finance) - 27 vacancies

Manager (Finance) - 13 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not have completed 32 years of age as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates and persons who are in regular service under the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Educational qualifications: Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (CA) / Cost Accountants (ICWA). More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by TNPSC.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200 at the time of application. SC/ST/PwBD/Destitute Widow candidates are exempt from payment of examination fees.

Steps to register for CASE 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment > Apply Online Now click on Notifications and visit the link for Combined Accounts Services Exam Click on the application link for TNPSC CASE 2023 Register, pay the registration fees and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Accounts Services Exam 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.