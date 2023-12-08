The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the registration deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates can now submit their applications on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till December 10, 2023.

The Preliminary recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2024 and the Main Examination is likely to be conducted in February 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official SBI recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for Junior Associate posts 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on Junior Associate registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SBI Clerk 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.