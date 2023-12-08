Bihar Civil Court has released the exam schedule for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. As per the notification, the exam will be held on December 17, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in from December 10 onwards.

“Candidates shall appear in the examination at their own cost at the allotted examination centre on the date/ shift and time indicated in their respective admit cards. Admit cards shall not be dispatched to the candidates individually. The Committee shall not be responsible for any loss/ injury caused to the candidates in course of appearing in the examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts.

Steps to download Bihar Civil Court admit card

Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in Go to ‘High Court’– ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.

Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.