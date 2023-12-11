The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards for the exam on the official website ukpsc.net.in.

According to the notification, the UKPSC Junior Engineer Service Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from December 23 to 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies.

Here’s the UKPSC JE exam schedule.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card’ tab Click on the link to download admit card for Combined State JE Services Exam 2023 Key in your registration details and login UKPSC Combined State Junior Engineer Services exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC JE exam admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.