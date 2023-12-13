The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the exam schedule and admit card for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS Common Recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM, and December 20 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“To appear in examination, candidates have to exercise choice & preference of AIIMS for all applied post by 17th December 2023 and download their admit card. However, candidates can edit their choices & order of preference of AIIMS against their applied post till 11:30 PM of 18th December 2023,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the exam details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3060 vacancies of Stenographer, Clerks, Assistant Engineers and other Group B and Group C posts in the AIIMS across the country. The full post-wise vacancy details along with the pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details is available on the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS CRE admit card 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS CRE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.