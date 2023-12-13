Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Conductor, Class-III (on contract basis). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, from December 14 to 18, 2023. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The objective-type screening test is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 360 Conductor vacancies under Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation under the Department of Transport, H.P. The pay band level -3 (Rs 20,200-64,000).

Steps to download Conductor answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Conductor answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written MCQ test and document verification.

