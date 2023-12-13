Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres under Women and Child Development Department, Assam under ADVT. NO. 33/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from December 19 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is January 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce having Philosophy /Education with Psychology /Economics from a recognised University Or Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce and a Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Works/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology from a recognised University Or Graduate in Child Development /Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The total application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.