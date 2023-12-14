The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test schedule for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Skill Test for Stenographer ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023 will be held on January 3 and 4, 2023.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Skill Test for Stenographer “C” and “D” Examination, 2023 on 3rd and 4th January, 2024. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final answer key of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

