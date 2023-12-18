Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the District Art and Culture Officer Mains (Written) Competitive Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 97 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The DACO Main exam was conducted from January 19 to 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government.

Steps to download DACO Main Result 2021

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on DACO Main result 2021 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

