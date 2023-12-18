The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu till April 15, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2024. Candidates who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the examination.

Here’s the ICSI CSEET May 2024 notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET May 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET May 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CSEET May 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.