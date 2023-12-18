Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of System Assistant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from January 4, 2024. The last date to apply for the post is February 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 230 System Assistant posts.

The applicants can check the educational qualifications, age limit, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category/ OBC/ EBC/ other state’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. The applicants from State’s OBC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.