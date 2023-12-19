The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advt No. 06 of 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The PET/ PST was conducted on December 18, 2023.

“The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 conducted on 18-12-2023 at Gulshan Ground, Jammu is hereby notified for the information of candidates as Annexure A to this Notice,” reads the notification.

JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department under Advt. No. 06/2021.

Steps to download SI PET/ PST result 2021

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI PET/PST result 2021 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

