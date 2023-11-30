The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the scheduled for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test for the posts of Sub Inspector, Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advt No. 06 of 2021 today, November 30. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

According to the notification, the PET/PST for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department, will be conducted at the Kashmir Centre on December 6 and 7 while the same will be conducted at the Jammu Centre from December 13 to 19, 2023.

The recruitment exam was conducted from December 7 to 20, 2022, in OMR-Based written objective type and the results were announced on November 6, 2023. JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department under Advt No 06/2021.

The admit cards for the Kashmir Centre PET/PST will be available on the Commission’s website later today, while the admit cards for the Jammu Centre will be available from December 5 onwards.

Here’s the official notification by JKSSB.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Once live, click on the admit card notification for SI PET/PST 2022 Key in your registration details and submit Click on the link to View/Download admit card The JKSSB SI PET/PST admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.