The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has re-opened the online application process for recruitment of Junior Residents (non-academic) for January 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till December 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 196 Junior Resident (Non-Academic) for January 2024 session in different specialities in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3) with entry pay of Rs.56,100 per month plus usual allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: There is no upper age limit mentioned for the post.

Educational qualification: The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI. DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected. Those who had joined Junior Residency (Non-Academic) at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these JR (NA) post even if they otherwise qualify. More details in the notification.

Here’s the information bulletin.

Here’s the re-opening notice.

Steps to apply for AIIMS recruitment

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the link for Junior Residents (non-academic) Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Residents posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for Junior Residency based on their MBBS exam scores (if AIIMS MBBS candidates) and for non AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates it will be on the basis of rank obtained in the INI-CET PG Entrance Examination for January, 2024 session.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.