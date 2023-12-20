The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the PET/ PST for appearing in Paper II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 8543 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Paper II scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2024.

The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 was declared by the Commission on October 25, wherein 31277 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PET/ PST result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs PET/PST result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.