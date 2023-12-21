Today, December 21, is the last date to register for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 post in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Eligible candidates must complete their registrations on the official website www.ossc.gov.in by today. The last date for submission of forms for already registered candidates is December 24.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till December 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 posts.

Candidates can check more details in the notification available on the official website.

Steps to apply for VSA posts 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

