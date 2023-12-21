The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the final selection list for the SCT SI/ RSI recruitment drive 2023. Candidates who qualified the written exam can download the final selection list from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI written exam was conducted on October 14 and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at 4 locations viz., Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. A total of 18,637 candidates qualified the written exam.

The PMT/PET were conducted from August 25 to September 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

“The final selection is based on marks obtained in Paper-Ill (200 marks) and Paper-IV (200 marks), total 400 marks for the post of SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women). For the post of SCT RSI (APSP) (Men), marks obtained in Paper III and Paper IV were converted to 100 each and added to Physical Efficiency Test marks i.e. 100 marks, there by making a total of 300 marks,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the result notification.

Steps to download SI recruitment result

Direct link to download SCT SI (Civil) selection list.

Direct link to download SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) selection list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.