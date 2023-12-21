Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written examination (OMR Based and Conventional) schedule for the post of Cultural Development Officer in the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from December 29 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM.

Direct link to the CDO exam schedule 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies.

Steps to download CDO admit card 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Cultural Development Officer (CDO) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.