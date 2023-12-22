The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) (Advt. No. 03/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in.

The OMR Based Examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024.

“Teachers Recruitment Board issued Notification for the Direct Recruitment for the post of GRADUATE TEACHERS / BLOCK RESOURCE TEACHER EDUCATORS (BRTE) vide Notification No. 03/2023, dated 25.10.2023. In this connection, TRB now releases the Hall Tickets for those candidates who applied for the said examination. It is instructed that candidates shall download the Hall ticket and adhere to the instructions notified there on. The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

Steps to download Teacher admit card 2023



Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Graduate Teachers/ BRTE admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Teacher admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.