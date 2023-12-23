Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 12, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Steps to download PCS interview call letter

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on PCS interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

