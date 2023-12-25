The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website jssc.nic.in.

Under JSSC JITOCE 2023, a total of 904 posts of Industrial Training Officers will be filled via a competitive examination. The JSSC JITOCE 2023 exam was conducted from November 27 to November 28, 2023 across 16 examination centres. The Commission has invited objections from eligible candidates against the released answer key till December 28 (upto midnight). Earlier, the last date for submitting objections was December 25.

Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Link for Submitting Online Representation on Tentative Answer Key of JITOCE-2023’ Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download answer key Check and download a copy of JSSC JITOCE-2023 answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download JITOCE answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

