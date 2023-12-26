The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the 1st provisional allotment list of the Common Law Admission Test 2024 or CLAT 2024. Eligible candidates can download the allotment list from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can pay the confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List till January 2, 2024 (1.00 PM). The second allotment list will be out on January 8 (10.00 AM). The third and fourth allotment lists will be released on January 22 and May 20, respectively. The fifth and final list will be out on May 28, 2024.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CLAT 2024 first provisional list

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on 1st Provisional Allotment List link The first allotment list will appear on the screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CLAT 2024 first provisional list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.