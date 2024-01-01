Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) under Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 787 candidates have been declared qualified for the recruitment to the posts. The written test and skill test were conducted on August 27 and December 4, 2023, respectively.

Steps to download ASO result 2022

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ASO 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.