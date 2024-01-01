The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in from January 16 onwards. The last date to register for the post is February 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Enforcement Officer: Must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a Govt. recognised University or retired military officers having educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Accountant: Must have passed +3 in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or possess such other qualifications as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of computer skill.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.