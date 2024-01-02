The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for Regular Vacancies under the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in from January 16. The last date to submit applications is February 15, 2024. The last date for payment of fees is January 17 (upto midnight).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 492 vacancies through this Special recruitment exam. Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 35 years as on August 1, 2023, to qualify for the exam.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Research Officer - 8 posts

Plant Protection Inspector - 26 posts

Block Agriculture Officer - 14 posts

Sub-divisional Garden Officer - 28 posts

Statistical Assistant - 308 posts

Inspector, Legal Metrology - 28 posts

Geological Analyst - 30 posts

Assistant Superintendent - 46 posts

Supervisors and peers - 4 posts

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post-wise eligibility, exam syllabus, exam pattern, scheme and programme of examination, reservation/relaxations and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the JSSC Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50. Disabled category candidates from Jharkhand are exempt from payment of any fees.

