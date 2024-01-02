The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 today, January 2. Eligible candidates can download the selection list from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Main exam was conducted on July 22 and 23 in pen and paper mode. A total of 6785 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. The Certificate Verification process was conducted from November 17 to 24 (except for November 19) in the office premises of the Commission at Unit II Bhubaneshwar.

“The candidates are hereby provisionally selected based on their performance in the main written examination, mathematics test and computer skill test and were found suitable in Certificate Verification. The selected candidates are allotted to the post/service as per their choice exercised Online subject to merit and availability of vacancy in the category as per Supreme Court judgement cited above. The merit list and service allotment published vide Notification No.II (Conf.)-62/23-380(C)/OSSC dated 22.12.2023 is hereby cancelled,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download OSSC CGLRE 2022 results

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Results of OSSC CGLRE 2022 Click on the link to ‘View PDF’ The OSSC CGLRE 2022 results will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.