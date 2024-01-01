The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Amin Main Written exam 2022 (under H&UD Department) today, January 1. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Amin - 2022 Main exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. The Preliminary exam was held on August 20, 2023. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts. A total of 626 candidates had been declared qualified for the Main written examination and computer skill test. The OSSC Amin Skill Test 2022 was conducted on December 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. The provisional answer key was released on December 7 and objections were invited till December 10. The objections have been taken into consideration while preparing the final answer key, no further objections will be entertained against the released answer key. The final answer key will be used for the preparation of the final result.

Steps to download OSSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Link for Final Answer key of the Main Written Examination for the post of Amin under H&UD Department held through CBRE mode on 03-12-2023.’

Login using your registration details Click on the link to View/Download answer key Check and download the Amin Main exam answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSC Amin answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

