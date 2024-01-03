The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will today, January 3, close the online application window for the Government Dairy Supervisor and Sugar Cane Supervisor Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies out of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Dairy Supervisor and 78 vacancies are for the post of Sugar Cane supervisor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

For Dairy Supervisor - Between the age of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

For Sugarcane Supervisor - Between the age of 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualifications:

For Dairy Supervisor - Must have passed atleast Intermediate Agriculture Examination from the Board of Secondary Education, Uttarakhand or Possess Diploma in Indian Dairy or its equivalent or higher technical qualification from a recognised Board/University.

For Sugarcane Supervisor - Must have passed atleast Intermediate Agriculture Examination from the Board of Secondary Education, Uttarakhand or possess diploma in Agriculture or its equivalent or higher technical qualification from a recognised Board/University. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fees Process Fees with Tax Total Fees Unreserved Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 EWS from Uttarakhand Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 OBC from Uttarakhand Rs 150 Rs 22.30 Rs. 172.30 Uttarakhand SC/ST Rs 60 Rs 22.30 Rs 82.30 Uttarakhand affected/orphan children No fee No fee No fee Uttarakhand PwBD No fee Rs 22.30 Rs 22.30 Note: Candidates applying from outside Uttarakhand irrespective of category will have to pay a total examination fee of Rs 172.30.

Steps to register for the exam 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the application link adjacent to Govt Dairy & Sugar Cane Supervisor Exam 2023 Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.