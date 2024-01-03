The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will today, January 3, release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The exam will held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The answer key will be released on February 21 and the result is likely to be out on March 16, 2024.

The score card will be available to download on March 23, 2024.

Steps to download GATE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

